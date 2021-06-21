AL vs GGC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Dhaka Premier Division 2021, June 21 1:30 PM IST Monday

AL vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier Division Match between Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers: Abahani Limited will lock horns with Gazi Group Cricketers in a Super League stage match on Monday in Dhaka Premier Division (DPD) T20 cricket. The match starts at 01:30 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

So far, Gazi Group Cricketers have played 11 games and won seven of them. They are currently occupying the 4th spot in the Dhaka Premier Division T20 points table with 14 points in their kitty. They have suffered defeat in four games.

Mominul Haque is the leading run-getter for Gazi Group Cricketers. He has amassed 239 runs at a strike rate of 111. Soumya Sarkar has made valuable contributions with the bat in this season, scoring 235 runs at a strike rate of 113.

On the other hand, Abahani Limited have won eight out of their opening 11 games. They are currently placed at the second spot in the points table.

Mohammad Naim leads Abahani Limited’s batting chart with 307 runs under his name.

Ahead of the match between Abahani Limited and Gazi Group Cricketers; here is everything you need to know:

AL vs GGC Telecast

The live telecast of the AL vs GGC match is available on DSports in India

AL vs GGC Live Streaming

The match between AL vs GGC can be live-streamed on the YuppTV app.

AL vs GGC Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 21 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

AL vs GGC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Mahedi Hasan

Vice-captain: Mahmudullah.

AL vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain,

All-Rounders: Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mukidul Islam.

AL vs GGC probable playing XI

Abahani Limited predicted playing XI: Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam.

Gazi Group Cricketers predicted playing XI: Mahmudullah (C), Mahedi Hasan, Akbar Ali (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Ariful Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Mohiuddin Tareq.

