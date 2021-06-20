AL vs GGC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 Match, June 20, 1:30 PM IST

AL vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Abahani Limited and Gazi Group Cricketers: Abahani Limited will square off against the Gazi Group Cricketers in the Super League match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 20, Sunday, at 01:30 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Abahani Limited had a good ride in the league stage as they finished at the third position on the points table. Abahani secured victory in eight matches while losing just three. In their last match, they defeated Legends of Rupganj by five wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, finished the league stage at the fourth position. They entered the Super League with seven victories and four losses. Gazi Group Cricketers’ first Super League match against Prime DSC was washed out due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Abahani Limited and Gazi Group Cricketers; here is everything you need to know:

AL vs GGC Telecast

The Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers match will not be broadcast in India.

AL vs GGC Live Streaming

The match between AL vs GGC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

AL vs GGC Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 20 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 01:30 PM IST.

AL vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mahmudullah

Vice-Captain - Mominul Haque

Suggested Playing XI for AL vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mukidul Islam

AL vs GGC Probable XIs

Abahani Limited: Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahmudullah (C), Mahedi Hasan, Akbar Ali (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Ariful Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Mohiuddin Tare

