AL vs LOR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable 11s For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 T20 Match, June 17, 1:00 pm IST

AL vs LOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Abahani Limited and Legends of Rupganj: Abahani Limited will square off against the Legends of Rupganj in the upcoming match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 17, Thursday, at 1:00 pm IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Abahani Limited have emerged as a strong side in the T20 Championship. They have shown consistency in their performances and are thus enjoying their stay at the third position on the points table with as many as seven victories under their belt from ten league matches. Entering the contest against Legends of Rupganj, Abahani Limited will be low on confidence as they lost their last match against Prime DSC by 28 runs.

Legends of Rupganj, on the other hand, are sitting at the tenth position on the points table after winning just three out of ten matches. They are already out of the race and thus will be hoping to end their stint in the 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League with a victory. They will be coming in the match on the back of a 21-run win against Partex Sporting Club.

Ahead of the match between Abahani Limited and Legends of Rupganj; here is everything you need to know:

AL vs LOR Telecast

The Abahani Limited vs Legends of Rupganj match will not be broadcast in India.

AL vs LOR Live Streaming

The match between AL vs LOR is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

AL vs LOR Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 17 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

AL vs LOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-Captain: Mosaddek Hossain

Suggested Playing XI for AL vs LOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali

Batsmen: Sabbir Rahman, Mohammed Naim Sheikh, Munim Shahriar

All-rounders: Naeem Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Shahid, Tanzim Hasan

AL vs LOR Probable XIs

Abahani Limited: Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain

Legends of Rupganj: Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali, Naeem Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad

