AL vs PBCC Dream11 Prediction and Tips And Full Players List For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier League T20 2021 Abahani Limited vs Prime Bank Cricket Club June 13 1:00 PM IST

AL vs PBCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Abahani Limited and Prime Bank Cricket Club Dhaka Premier League T20 2021: Abahani Limited will be squaring off against Prime Bank Cricket Club on Sunday, June 13 at 1:00 PM IST. The host team have played six matches and have won five of them Prime Bank Cricket Club on the other hand have played seven fixtures in the league and have been on the winning end of six. The two sides have faced each other three times in the last couple of years and in all matches Abahani Limited have managed to register the win.

In this match Abahani Limited’s Shahim Alam, Liton Das, Aks Swadhin and Prime Bank Cricket Club’s Raqibul Hasan, Amit Majumder and Rubel Mia will not be available. The outing between the two teams will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Ahead of the match between Abahani Limited and Prime Bank Cricket Club here is everything you need to know:

AL vs PBCC Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

AL vs PBCC Live Streaming

Select matches of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will be available to livestream on Dsports.

AL vs PBCC Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 13 at Shere Bangla National Stadium. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

AL vs PBCC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Suggested Playing XI for AL vs PBCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Naim-Sheikh

All-rounders – Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Aminul Islam

AL vs PBCC Probable XIs

Abahani Limited: Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Naim, Mosaddek Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (wk), Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Mithun, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny jnr, Mustafizur Rahman

