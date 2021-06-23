AL vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 match, June 23, 06:00 PM IST

Abahani Limited vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club Dream11, AL vs PDSC Dream11 Latest Update, AL vs PDSC Dream11 Win, AL vs PDSC Dream11 App, AL vs PDSC Dream11 2021, AL vs PDSC Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AL vs PDSC Dream11 Live Streaming

AL vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Abahani Limited and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club:

Abahani Limited will square off against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in the Super League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on June 23, Wednesday, at 06:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Abahani Limited are experiencing a terrific ride in the Super League stage of DPL 2021. The franchise has won both their Super League matches and are sitting at the second position on the points table. Their last match saw them defeating Gazi Group Cricketers by one wicket.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, on the other hand, find themselves standing at the third position in the Super League. They won their first match of the Super League against Sheikh Jamal by sic wickets while their next match against Old Dohs Sporting Club was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Abahani Limited and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club; here is everything you need to know:

AL vs PDSC Telecast

The Abahani Limited vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

AL vs PDSC Live Streaming

The match between AL vs PDSC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

AL vs PDSC Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 23 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 06:00 PM IST.

AL vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- M Hossain

Vice-Captain- M Saifuddin

Suggested Playing XI for AL vs PDSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: M Rahim

Batsmen: S Hassan, M Shahriar, M Naim-Sheikh, S Patwari

All-rounders: M Saifuddin, M Hossain

Bowlers: T Hasan, Sharifullah, M Hasan Rana, K I Rabbi

AL vs PDSC Probable XIs:

Abahani Limited: Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Sharifullah, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Farhad Reza (c), Kamrul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Enamul Haque Jnr, Shafiqul Islam

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here