AL vs PDSC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 Match, June 16, 1:00 pm IST

AL vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Abahani Limited and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Abahani Limited will square off against the Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in the upcoming match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 16, Wednesday, at 1:00 pm IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Under the leadership of Mushfiqur Rahim, Abahani Limited have done exceedingly well and are one of the contenders for winning the T20 Championship. They are sitting at the third position on the points table with six victories and two losses. They will be entering the contest against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club on the back of a 49-run victory over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, on the other hand, are enjoying a dream ride in the tournament. They are topping the points table with seven wins out of nine league matches. PDSC registered a stunning victory over Old DOHS Sports Club by 22 runs in their last match.

Ahead of the match between Abahani Limited and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club; here is everything you need to know:

AL vs PDSC Telecast

The Abahani Limited vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club match will not be broadcast in India.

AL vs PDSC Live Streaming

The match between AL vs PDSC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

AL vs PDSC Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 16 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

AL vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-Captain - Shamim Hossain

Suggested Playing XI for AL vs PDSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Saif Hassan, Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Munim Shahriar

All-rounders: Farhad Reza, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja

AL vs PDSC Probable XIs

Abahani Limited: Mohammed Naim-Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (c, wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Sharifullah, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Farhad Reza (c), Kamrul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Enamul Haque Jnr, Shafiqul Islam

