AL vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 match, June 24, 01:30 PM IST

Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Dream11, AL vs SJDC Dream11 Latest Update, AL vs SJDC Dream11 Win, AL vs SJDC Dream11 App, AL vs SJDC Dream11 2021, AL vs SJDC Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AL vs SJDC Dream11 Live Streaming

AL vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Abahani Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club:

Abahani Limited will square off against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Super League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on June 24, Thursday, at 01:30 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Abahani Limited are experiencing an extraordinary ride in the Super League stage of DPL 2021. The team finished third in the league stage and are currently atop the Super League standings. They have been unbeatable in the Super League as Abahani Limited have secured victory in all three matches. Their last match saw them defeating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by seven wickets.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, on the other hand, find themselves standing at the fourth position in the Super League. They have won two Super League games while losing one. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will enter the contest against Abahani Limited on the back of a seven-wicket win over Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Ahead of the match between Abahani Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club; here is everything you need to know:

AL vs SJDC Telecast

The Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

AL vs SJDC Live Streaming

The match between AL vs SJDC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

AL vs SJDC Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 24 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 01:30 PM IST.

AL vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- M Ashraful

Vice-Captain- N Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for AL vs SJDC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: N Hasan, M Rahim

Batsmen: M Shahriar, S Ali, M Naim-Sheikh, M Ashraful

All-rounders: M Saifuddin, Z Rahman

Bowlers: T Hasan, E Hossain, S Sakil

AL vs SJDC Probable XIs:

Abahani Limited: Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Ebadot Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Nurul Hasan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Elias Sunny, Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Anamul Haque, Salauddin Sakil, Mohammad Ashraful

