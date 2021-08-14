ALA vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's La Liga 2021-22, Alaves vs Real Madrid August 15 01:30 AM IST

ALA vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Liga 2021-22 between Alaves vs Real Madrid: Alaves host Real Madrid at the Estadio de Medizorroza in their opening fixture of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Sunday, August 15. The match will kick-off at 01:30 AM IST.

Alaves ended the season in 16th spot, just four points outside of the relegation zone. While Real Madrid finished second behind champions Atletico Madrid in Spain’s top flight last term. Both sides will want to start their respective 2021-22 campaign on a positive note.

Both clubs have faced on 32 occasions with the capital giants winning 26 games to El Glorioso’s four wins. Alaves and Real Madrid last met in January this year, where the Los Blancos triumphed with a 4-1 victory.

La Liga 2021-22, ALA vs RM Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on MTV (Viacom18 ) in India. While live streaming will be available on Voot and Jio TV as well.

ALA vs RM International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, August 15 at the Estadio de Mendizorroza, in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST.

ALA vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gareth Bale

Vice-Captain: Luka Modric

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: David Alaba, Marcelo, Nacho, Alberto Rodriguez

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Isco, Edgar Mendez, Facundo Pellistri

Strikers: Gareth Bale, Rodrygo

ALA vs RM Probable XIs

Alaves: Ruben Duarte, John Guidetti, Facundo Pellistri, Edgar Mendez, Manu Garcia, Alberto Rodriguez, Ximo Navarro, Pere Pons, Antonio Sivera, Tomas Pina, Florian Lejeune

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, Marcelo, Luka Jovic, Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Isco, Luka Modric, David Alaba, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale

