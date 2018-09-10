Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Numbers: Cook Becomes Fifth Batsman to Score Ton in Debut and Farewell Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 10, 2018, 9:50 PM IST
Alastair Cook departs after his final innings. (Reuters)

England opener Alastair Cook had quite a fairytale ending as he registered his 33rd Test ton in his final Test. Cook reached the landmark against India and became only the fifth player in the history to have a Test ton on debut and the final Test. Interestingly, his debut Ton also came against India in Nagpur.

He made 147 on his final bow and was applauded off the field by the crowd with every Indian player shaking Cook's hand after his departure.

When he got to 76, Cook moved past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara into fifth on the all-time list of Test run scorers and also became the top scoring left-hander in Test cricket.

Most Runs in Test Cricket

What might have been a Test match of limited appeal has been transformed into the Cook show. Tickets were being snapped up outside the ground to witness Cook's final bow in his 161st test match.

The sizeable fourth day crowd at the historic south London venue were not to be disappointed.

The loudest and longest, however, was reserved for the moment Cook reached his 33rd test century. Cook is also now the leading left-handed run scorer in test history, struck eight boundaries on his way to three figures.

He is also second on the list of openers with most Test centuries, scoring 31 of his 33 centuries as an opener.

Cook often reserved his best performances for India and it was no surprise that he ended second list in the list of players with most runs against India.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

alastair cookcookcook tonengland vs india 2018India- England
First Published: September 10, 2018, 6:08 PM IST
