India vs England: Alastair Cook Headlines Strong England Lions Squad vs India A

The English domestic cricket season will now move into the T20 mode from August which means a chance to play red-ball cricket will be at a premium, which is why the ECB have picked a Test-heavy squad for the match against India A. The Test series begins on August 1.
While there are concerns about the fitness of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, Woakes is likely to use this game as a part of the rehab process for his right knee and the quad injury, along with another three-day second XI match for Warwickshire against Leicestershire that begins on July 10.
Broad said on social media that he had to resort to injections for his ankle ligament injury. The fast bowler said, "I've had some injections in my left ankle for an ongoing ligament problem after seeing brilliant specialists and having different scans. It needs 5 days rest then aiming to run Tuesday and build up quickly with an aim to play for Notts CCC against Surrey CCC 22nd July. That's the plan!"
Anderson on the other hand played for Lancashire second XI in a three-day game against Nottinghamshire on July 15 as part of his recovery process after his last piece of action came last month against Pakistan. Anderson, who is suffering from a long-standing shoulder problem, will play Yorkshire before the first Test against India.
All-rounder Ben Stokes has also been declared fit for the final T20I against India at Bristol after he scored an unbeaten 90 on Sunday while playing for the Durham Jets against Yorkshire Vikings.
Also Watch
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
alastair cookchris woakesDawid MalanEngland lionsEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018india asam curranyorkshire
First Published: July 6, 2018, 10:36 PM IST