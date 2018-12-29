Alastair Cook Knighted in Queen's New Year Honours List

Cook, who’s career spanned over a period of 12 years, played his last Test against India at The Oval earlier this year. He finished off in style, scoring a memorable hundred in his final innings.
"Alastair Cook has given so much to English cricket and I’m delighted that he has received this honour," said ECB chairman Colin Graves. "It’s a fitting tribute to a man who has led with distinction on and off the pitch ever since he made his England debut.
"The statistics across that time tell the story of his special ability - as do the winners' medals and Ashes trophies - but he is also someone who’s been a great role model for our sport," he added.
"We’re very fortunate to have had Alastair in English cricket and we’re very grateful for his contributions to the game. It’s also fantastic news for Enid Bakewell, Peter Wynne-Thomas and Alvin Kallicharran. All three of them have contributed hugely to our great sport and we congratulate them on their honours."
Cook featured in the most number of Tests for his country – 161 and also captained them in 59 Tests. With 12472 runs, he is also the highest run-getter in England's Test history with the most number of centuries for his side - 33.
Earlier in the decade, Cook was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2011.
