Alastair Cook May Quit Essex Over Dispute With Ronnie Irani: Report

Batting legend and former England captain Alastair Cook’s storied association with county club Essex could come to an end if reports in British media are to be believed. Cook may be forced to quit playing for Essex thanks to a row with former captain Ronnie Irani.

The dispute came out in the public last month when it emerged that Irani has quit his post as the chairman of Essex’s cricket committee after senior players alongside team coach complained that there was too much meddling from his side in team’s affairs. He is reported to have alleged that there was a drinking culture inside the team which the players refuted.

The group of players included team captain Tom Westley and Cook as well. The cricket committee backed the players and later announced that Irani is leaving the role to “focus on his business commitments".

Now, as per a report in Daily Mail, Irani’s presence in the Essex general committee and the prospect of him running for the post of chairman next year has further complicated the matter.

The dispute coincides with Essex’s disappointing on-field performances that saw them not qualifying for the top division of County Championship.

The 36-year-old Cook continues to churn out outstanding performances for Essex in domestic circuit with the county keen on him to pen a new deal.

He retired from international cricket in 2018 as England’s most prolific run-getter in Test cricket, amassing 12,472 runs in 161 Tests including 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries.

