Alastair Cook & Ricky Skerritt Appointed to MCC's World Cricket Committee

Former England opener Alastair Cook and ex-West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt on Tuesday became new members of MCC's World Cricket Committee.

Cook and Skerritt have accepted the Club's invitation to join the committee, which meets twice a year to discuss the most important issues concerning the game and acts as an independent voice in world cricket.

"I am thrilled that Sir Alastair and Ricky have both accepted our invitation to join the MCC World Cricket committee," Mike Gatting, chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee, said.

"Alastair has enjoyed a wonderful career with England over a number of years and with him still playing domestically, he can give insight from a current players' perspective, as well using his undisputable international experience.

"We have been keen for some time to appoint a new representative from the West Indies and I am delighted that Ricky will be joining us. His knowledge of the game from a West Indian perspective will be invaluable, and his work outside of the sport will also be advantageous to the committee."

Cook, England's leading Test Match run-scorer with 12,472 runs in his 161 matches, retired from the international game in 2018, scoring a century in his final Test against India at the Oval.

He has since continued his domestic career, helping his county side Essex to a second County Championship title in three years.

Skerritt, on the other hand, became President of Cricket West Indies in March 2019, succeeding Dave Cameron who had held the post for six years.

He is a former Minister of Tourism, International Transport, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Sport in his native Saint Kitts and Nevis, having held several portfolios in the country's ministry between 2004 and 2014.

His previous involvement with Cricket West Indies was as its senior team manager, prior to his political career.

Former West Indies bowler and current broadcaster Ian Bishop and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan have stood down from the committee.

The next MCC World Cricket committee meeting is due to take place in Sri Lanka in March, timed to coincide with England's two ICC World Test Championship matches, as well as the MCC County Champion Match, which will take place between March 24 and 27 at the Galle International Stadium.

