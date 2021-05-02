'Alastair Cook Will Stop Telling me he Has One T20 Hundred More Than me' - Jos Buttler After Hitting Maiden Century

Rajasthan Royals opener enjoyed hitting his maiden century in T20 cricket during an IPL 2021 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Buttler scored 124 off 64 deliveries to power RR to a mammoth 220/3 in 20 overs at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi.

During a mid-innings chat, Buttler threw light on how overcame his struggles during the early stage of the season. “Really enjoyed it,” Buttler said. “Great to spend time out there and have fun. I didn’t find it easy at the start. I haven’t been feeling at my best form for a while now. so a little bit of a struggle and just acceptance. I just tried to hang in there. At times I have been guilty of trying to get back into form too quickly and not give myself a chance. I just got better as the innings went on.”

SRH employed Rashid Khan in the Powerplay overs knowing how Buttler has struggled against the legspinner. However, the 30-year-old took a different approach so as to avoid losing his wicket to the Afghan bowler.

“The mindset against Rashid was to just try and stay out there. He’s had my number for a long time, so thankful to not get out to him,” Buttler said.

On a lighter note, Buttler was also relieved that his former England teammate Alastair Cook will no longer tease him for not having scored a T20 hundred. Cook was a Test specialist but still boasted of having scored a century in the shortest format but Buttler, known for his aggressive batting, had to wait for 281 matches before ending his wait.

“I finally will have Alastair Cook stop telling me that he has got one T20 hundred more than me,” Buttler quipped.

Buttler’s 124 is also the highest score by an RR batter in IPL history.

