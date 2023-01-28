'Albie Morkel's Father Had Never Been to India, so CSK Flew Him Business': Styris Reveals Never-Heard-Before Tale

Chennai Super Kings, along with Mumbai Indians are the two most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and that too by some distance.

While CSK have lifted the coveted IPL trophy four times, MI have won it on record-five occasions.

Despite all the on-field success, both franchises have built their success on trust and continuity. It’s a well-renowned fact how CSK always try to go for their tried and tested group of players in the IPL auctions.

Not just that, the Yellow Army are known to treat their players with the utmost respect, and the atmosphere in the dressing room is almost like a family.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris recently revealed a never-heard-before tale of how the Chennai-based franchise went out of their way to pamper not just their players, but the players’ families as well.

ALSO READ| ‘Shubman Gill And Rishabh Pant Two Candidates For India’s Captaincy’: Former Opener Makes Big Prediction

Speaking on Jiocinema’s ‘Legends Lounge’ in the company of Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Robin Uthappa, and Anil Kumble, Styris revealed how CSK had flown Albie Morkel’s father in business class since he had never traveled to India before when the South African quick represented the Yellow Army.

“His father had never been to India, so CSK flew him business, not in the contract; they didn’t have to do it," Styris recalled, hinting at CSK’s generosity.

Former vice-captain Raina also revealed how the franchise have rewarded their players with bonuses, thus pampering them almost like a child.

“They give a lot of bonuses, too," said the former Indian stalwart. “You always feel like doing something special for them; you felt like a pampered kid," Suresh added.

After a forgetful campaign last season in IPL 2022, CSK will be aiming to bounce back in IPL 2023 in front of their home support. MS Dhoni is set to lead the Yellow Army once again, and there is already a lot of excitement and anticipation among fans for the return of IPL at the Chepauk Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here