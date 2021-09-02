ALC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match no. 7 between Alleppey Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, September 3, 9:30 am IST

ALC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Alleppey Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club:

Alleppey Cricket Club (ALC) and Swantons Cricket Club (SWC) will lock horns in the seventh match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 on Friday, September 3. The game will be hosted at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha and is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their campaigns in the tournament. Alleppey have not won a single match so far. The host team head into this contest after Masters RCC (MRC) beat them by seven-wickets on Thursday. Batting first ALC posted a total of 115/9, MRC chased it down in 19.2 overs to clinch a seven-wicket victory.

Swantons Cricket are sitting in the fourth position in the standings. Unfortunately, their first match of the tournament was washed out due to rain. In the following game, Swantons Cricket Club failed to chase 150 runs in against Kids Cricket Club on Thursday. They lost the game by 46-runs.

Ahead of the match between Alleppey Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

ALC vs SWC Telecast

The Alleppey Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

ALC vs SWC Live Streaming

The match between ALC vs SWC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ALC vs SWC Match Details

The seventh match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Alleppey Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club on Friday, September 3. The game will be hosted at the SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha at 9:30 AM IST.

ALC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: N Afrad

Vice-Captain: Akash C-Pillai

Suggested Playing XI for ALC vs SWC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Akash C-Pillai

Batsmen: Ashwin Anand, Ribin Varghese, Gireesh-PG, Fardheen Rafeeque

All-rounders: N Afrad, Balu Babu, Gowtham Mohan

Bowlers: Prasoon Prasad, Monukrishna K P, Vishnu Mohan

ALC vs SWC Probable XIs:

Alleppey Cricket Club: Akash C-Pillai, Ashwin Anand, Gireesh-PG, Anuj Jotin, Anoop-G, Amal Ganesh, Abhishek R-Nair, Vimod Mohan, Gowtham Mohan, Prasoon Prasad, Balu Babu

Swantons Cricket Club: Ribin Varghese, Ajinas M, Harikrishnan D, Nibin Benny, Monukrishna K P, Vishnu P Kumar, Appu Prakash, Fardheen Rafeeque, KS Aravind, N Afrad, Vishnu Mohan

