ALCC vs JJB Dream11 Team ECS T10 Rome Asian Latina CC vs Janjua Brescia CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 1, 2020

ALCC vs JJB Dream11 Team ECS T10 - Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips ALCC vs JJB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome | European Cricket Series Rome provides an opportunity for numerous Italian internationals on 10 teams from all over Italy to showcase their skills for seven days to a global audience. They will feature in 25 explosive T10 matches from the magnificent Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Italy. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent. “Italian cricket boasts phenomenal cricketing history and potential, from back to the days of AC Milan and Genoa C.F.C. being cricket clubs, to today’s high performance of the Italian national team,” said European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston.
September 1 – 5:30 PM IST from Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground.
ALCC vs JJB ECS T10 Rome My Dream11 Team
ALCC vs JJB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Saqib
ALCC vs JJB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Hasnat Ahmed, Sukhbir Singh, Abdul Rehman
ALCC vs JJB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Zahid Ali (CAPTAIN), Charanjeet Singh, Zain Abdeen Ul, Hashmat Dhindsa (VICE CAPTAIN)
ALCC vs JJB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Yaseem, Usama Munir
ALCC vs JJB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Asian Latina CC : MCharanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharminder Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Jaswant Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh.
Janjua Brescia CC : Muhammad Saqib, Abdul Rehman, Hasnat Ahmed, Zain Abdeen Ul, Waseem Ahmed, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Yaseem, Usama Munir, Raheem Qureshi, Adnan Ali, Gurjinder Singh.
