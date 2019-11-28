Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Alex Blackwell Calls Time on Record-breaking Career

Australia women's cricketer Alex Blackwell, who retired from international duty two years ago, said that she would be stepping away from all forms of cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |November 28, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
Former Australia women cricketer Alex Blackwell has fought for transgender rights in cricket. (Source: Twitter)

Australia women's cricketer Alex Blackwell, who had retired from international duty two years ago, on Wednesday announced that she will be stepping away from all forms of cricket.

Blackwell has continued to represent the Sydney Thunder since her international retirement but said after the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) encounter against Melbourne Stars - which the Thunder won thanks in no small part to Blackwell's 47-ball 65 - that this would be her final domestic season.

"I'd decided before the match that I was going to retire. It's got to come to an end at some point," Blackwell said.

"There's been many highlights, but what's been really cool is watching the next generation of Thunder players grabbing their opportunities. It's been very special to be a part of that - I'm really satisfied.

"I've been really happy with mentoring out in the middle. I had an opportunity against the Stars to bat with Phoebe Litchfield and Saskia Horley. It was good to talk to them about what the good options were to go to - and to help clarify in their minds what was on, and where to back themselves."

Blackwell, who is Australia's most capped international and led the team to a T20 World Cup victory in 2010, said she wanted to continue on for another year after last year's close WBBL semi-final loss to the Brisbane Heat.

"I was heartbroken, but also amazed, by last year's semi-final," Blackwell said. "I, well, a little bit selfishly... thought to myself, 'I've worked so hard to get to this point and contributed to cricket for a long period of time for it to reach this point'.

"I thought the WBBL was an amazing competition to be a part of and decided I could go again - and I'm pleased I did. It's been good fun, and I've enjoyed supporting Rachael Haynes because I think she's led the team very well."

