Alex Carey Accidentally Falls Into a Pool, Pat Cummins Shares Hilarious Video - WATCH VIDEO

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey made a splash in Pakistan, albeit not in the way he would have hoped. He, seemingly, fell into a swimming pool of the hotel, where the team has been staying in Karachi. The Australian men’s cricket team, who are on a tour of Pakistan, took a much-needed break from training, after a draw in the first Test at Rawalpindi. The visitors are currently gearing up for the second Test in Karachi and were having a good time by the pool when Carey walked right in.

The wicketkeeper-batter was speaking to one of his teammates when he accidentally fell into the pool.

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins captured the funny incident and shared the footage on Instagram. The footage shows Carey did not seem to notice that he was walking at the edge of the pool before falling in it. Moments later, Carey could be seen throwing his mobile phone to his teammate.

Cummins added a lot of laughing emoticons to the caption while sharing the video.

The hilarious video clip soon went viral, much to the delight of leaving current and former Australia players.

Former Aussie pacer Brett Lee commented that Carey’s phone “will be ringing wet”.

“Phone can last 29 mins in the water because… you’re sweet,” all-rounder Glenn Maxwell wrote.

The unfortunate blooper comes at the end of a difficult few days for the Aussies. The first Test of the ongoing bilateral series eventually petered out to a draw. The hosts had declared on 474/6 in the first innings, with Australia responding with 459 all out. The home team added on the misery of the visitors by hitting 252 for no loss, on the fifth and final day, resulting in a tame draw.

The second Test between the two sides gets underway, on March 12, in Karachi.

