'Alex Ferguson of Ranji Trophy': Dinesh Karthik Lauds 'GOAT' Madhya Pradesh Coach Chandrakant Pandit

Veteran India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik heaped praises on Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit as he called him the Sir Alex Ferguson of Ranji Trophy. Madhya Pradesh beat 41-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai by six wickets in the summit clash to clinch their maiden title. Pandit lost the Ranji Trophy title as MP captain in 1998/99. 23 years later, on Sunday, life indeed came a full circle for Pandit when under his coaching, Madhya Pradesh win Ranji Trophy for the first time.

Karthik compared Pandit to legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson who helped the Red Devils win 13 Premier League championships.

“Lovely pictures @BCCI, Couldn’t be happier for CHANDU sir. Amazing, Understanding personality traits, Preparing them accordingly, Using them tactically to win championships. ALEX FERGUSON of RANJI trophy #GOAT,” said Karthik in his tweet.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also lauded Pandit for winning Ranji Trophy for the third team he has coached in Ranji Trophy.

“Chandu bhai, tumhaala maanla. 1st Mumbai, then Vidarbha, and now MP, it’s incredible! Best coach when it comes to winning trophies. Many congratulations to skipper Aditya Shrivastava, MP team, and support staff #RanjiTrophyFinal,” said Jaffer.

Chandu bhai, tumhaala maanla 🙌🏽

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra also congratulated the MP head coach for the massive achievement.

“What a journey for this legend Chandrakar Pandit..Lost the Ranji Final in 1999 as a captain but won it today as a coach. Life gives you everything but in its own sweet time. Really happy for MP captain Aditya Shrivastav and whole MP team on winning first Ranji Cup ever,” Mishra tweeted.

The historic win was fashioned by centuries from Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar in the first innings and after Mumbai were all out for 269 in their second innings on day five, Sharma and Patidar helped them chase down 108 in 29.5 overs to make Sunday an unforgettable day for Madhya Pradesh.

