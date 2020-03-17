Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Alex Hales Has Shown Symptoms of Coronavirus: Ramiz Raja

IANS |March 17, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
Karachi Kings and England opener Alex Hales has shown symptoms of coronavirus on his return to London after participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which has been called off, senior broadcaster and former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja said.

"The news coming in right now is that maybe Alex Hales is showing symptoms and he is being tested because of which this problem has risen," Raja was quoted as saying by www.geosuper.tv.

The ongoing season of the PSL was called off on Tuesday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already truncated the tournament and it was scheduled to hold a two-day knockout as opposed to a four-day playoff.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan confirmed that PSL was suspended after an overseas player, who had left Pakistan a few days ago, showed symptoms of COVID-19 and will undergo screening shortly. He, however, had not revealed the identity of the player.

It is reported that so far, 184 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan.

Many sporting events, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic across the world. The IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to start from March 29, has been postponed till April 15.

Pakistan has also postponed their upcoming ICC World Test Championship Test and one-off ODI against Bangladesh due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 7,000 lives across the world.

