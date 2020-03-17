Alex Hales Has Shown Symptoms of Coronavirus: Ramiz Raja
The ongoing season of the PSL was called off on Tuesday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already truncated the tournament and it was scheduled to hold a two-day knockout as opposed to a four-day playoff.
Alex Hales Has Shown Symptoms of Coronavirus: Ramiz Raja
The ongoing season of the PSL was called off on Tuesday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already truncated the tournament and it was scheduled to hold a two-day knockout as opposed to a four-day playoff.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020
SA v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings