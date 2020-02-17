Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Alex Hales Must Wait for England Recall, Says Captain Eoin Morgan

Hales impressed in the recent Big Bash Twenty20 League in Australia, finishing as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 576 runs for Sydney Thunder.

Reuters |February 17, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said that batsman Alex Hales must rebuild trust with the national team set-up before he is considered for selection again.

Hales has not played for England since being withdrawn last year from the preliminary 50-overs World Cup squad after the Guardian newspaper reported he was serving a three-week ban for recreational drug use.

"There was a breakdown in trust between Alex and the team," Morgan told the BBC after England secured a T20 series win over South Africa on Sunday.

"When he was deselected, it was never down to performance. He is one of the best players in the world.

"Moving forward, to regain that trust there needs to be a considerable amount of time."

The 31-year-old is also set to play for Karachi Kings in this year's Pakistan Super League before gearing up for Trent Rockets in The Hundred - England's inaugural 100-ball franchise competition.

