Hales Serving Three-week Suspension for Failing Drug Test

This is the second time the 30-year-old has failed to comply with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s recreational drugs policy. Hales, who made himself unavailable for selection however, is expected to join the England squad in Cardiff this weekend.
The development is another blow for a player who was suspended and fined by England last year after he and Ben Stokes were involved in a street fight outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.
All English cricketers, men and women, are subjected to the hair follicle tests twice a season. The tests which were introduced in 2013, is essentially related to the health and welfare of the players.
A first offence is dealt with via rehabilitative support from the Professional Cricketers’ Association and the chief medical officer at the player’s county, while a second offence brings about a 21 day ban and a fine of 5% of the player’s annual salary. A third offence though will have more ramifications as they player will be handed a 12-month ban.
The suspension comes into effect from the time the player receives written confirmation of a failed drug test and going by that, Hales is understood to have completed his sentence before they take on Ireland on May 3 in Dublin.
Since the incident at the Bristol pub, Hales has spent the past 18 months as the first reserve batsman.
The right-hander, who is part of the preliminary England World Cup squad, will hope to make the most of his chance if afforded one as he looks to nail down a spot in the final squad for the showpiece event starting May 30.
First Published: April 26, 2019, 9:38 PM IST