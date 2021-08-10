Alex Hales Shares Fitness Update After Groin Injury, Thanks Well-wishers

England cricketer Alex Hales has shared that he’s in pain but is glad to know about the wishes coming his way after he was hit in the box twice in a row while batting at The Hundred.

It happened during the recently-held match between the Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets. Hales looked in significant pain after first copping the blow and unfortunately, the sequence repeated off the very next delivery.

Now, Hales has expressed gratitude by thanking his well-wishers for showing empathy towards his condition. He mentioned that he is grateful that nobody found the episode funny.

On Twitter, the 32-year-old wrote, “Appreciate all the messages of concern after last night. It’s great to know that my well-being was at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts and that no one found it funny in the slightest! Unfortunately it’s the worst-case scenario today with minimal swelling and maximal pain."

Appreciate all the messages of concern after last night.. 🥜 It’s great to know that my well-being was at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts and that no one found it funny in the slightest!Unfortunately it’s worst-case scenario today with minimal swelling and maximal pain 😢— Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) August 9, 2021

Trent Rockets were chasing a competitive total of 126 runs. Hales, who opened the innings for his side, had a tough time as he endured a double blow in his lower abdomen area. The dashing opener got off to a flyer start and tried to up the ante. Although Hales played some brilliant shots, a few strikes in the groin area made it difficult for the batsman at the crease.

On the 13th ball, Hales tried to swing the delivery by opposition left-arm pacer Reece Topley over the square leg. Unfortunately, Hales missed it and the ball hit straight to his groin area. Screaming n pain, he fell on the ground.

The physio rushed to the field to check on him and before Hales gathered himself for the next delivery.

As luck would have it, the batsman was smashed in the same spot after getting an under-edge.

The batter went down the ground again, except on this occasion, he got back on his feet quickly. Trent Rockets lost the match by nine runs but Hales’ fighting spirit was widely praised. Hales scored 25 off 15 balls which included three fours and a six before he was dismissed.

