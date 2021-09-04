Alex Hartley Backs Virat Kohli-Led RCB to Win IPL 2021

England women team cricketer Alex Hartley is an ardent follower of the Virat Kohli-led Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 2017 World Cup winner is waiting for the day when RCB will end their wait for a maiden IPL trophy.

Despite having a star-studded squad across the seasons played so far, RCB have not won a single IPL. They have reached three IPL finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but they are yet to get their hands on the elusive trophy.

Hartley though is confident that this time around the Bengaluru-based outfit would win the title.

On Friday, RCB allrounder Washington Sundar took to Twitter to confirm the news that he won’t be travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second leg of IPL as he has been ruled out from the event due to injury. “Disappointed to be missing out on the remainder of the IPL but mighty thanks to all of you for sending in all your good wishes for my speedy recovery! Will be back soon. Rooting for the boys,” Sundar wrote on Twitter.

Disappointed to be missing out on the remainder of the IPL but mighty thanks to all of you for sending in all your good wishes for my speedy recovery! Will be back soon. Rooting for the boys @RCBTweets 👊🏾❤️ #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/b2GFjTpBQS— Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) September 3, 2021

Responding to his post, Hartley wrote, “Back stronger.”

A fan then asked her about RCB and Hartley was quick to reply that she is waiting for the resumption of IPL.

In her response, she also added RCB’s famous slogan “Ee saala cup namde (This year cup is ours).”

Just been waiting for the return of the IPL 😍 @RCBTweets Ee sala Cup namde ❤️ https://t.co/X9zDeB0dXW — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) September 3, 2021

RCB’s campaign to bring the IPL title home in the 14th edition has taken a hit as several of their overseas stars have withdrawn, forcing them to rope in replacements.

They will resume their campaign on September 20 against the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

