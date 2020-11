Haider Ali, Usman Qadir Lift Pakistan To Another Big Win Over Zimbabwe

Youngster Haider Ali and captain Babar Azam plundered half centuries as Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Ali, 20, playing in only his third Twenty20, made an unbeaten 66 off 43 balls and Azam (51) hit a second successive half century off 28 deliveries that eased Pakistan to 137-2 in 15.1 overs.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani got both wickets to finish with 2-33 but the rest of the Zimbabwe attack struggled to contain Ali and Azam’s fluent strokes.

The duo shared a 100-run second-wicket stand off only 63 balls before Azam holed out at long off after hitting eight fours and a six.

Ali scored a half century in his Twenty20 debut against England in September and hit six fours and three sixes in yet another impressive knock on Sunday.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, fast bowler Haris Rauf and leg-spinner Usman Qadir combined to take six wickets between them and restricted Zimbabwe to 134-7.

Rauf removed Brendan Taylor (3) and captain Chamu Chibhabha (15) in his first two overs before finishing with 3-31.

Qadir eclipsed Rauf with 3-23 as he deceived the middle-order with his sharp leg breaks and googlies. Ryan Burl top-scored with 32 not out to stretch the total, but Pakistan’s strong top order batting finished the game with 29 balls to spare.

The comprehensive win gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after it beat the visitors by six wickets on Saturday. The final game of the series will be played on Tuesday.