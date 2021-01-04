Ali Tests Positive For Virus As England Arrives In Sri Lanka

CRICKETNEXT

England cricket allrounder Moeen Ali is selfisolating for 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, the national team said Monday, a day after the squad arrived in Sri Lanka for a twotest tour.

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka: England cricket allrounder Moeen Ali is self-isolating for 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, the national team said Monday, a day after the squad arrived in Sri Lanka for a two-test tour.

Ali is due out of isolation on Jan. 13, the day before the first test starts in Galle.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Ali tested positive after taking a test on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday.

Pace bowler Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact and will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.

The touring party will undergo testing for a second time on Tuesday and is set to train for the first time on Wednesday.

The second test starts Jan. 22 and is also in Galle.

