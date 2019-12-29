Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

New Zealand rugby fans reacted furiously Sunday after All Blacks star Jordie Barrett was reportedly kicked out of the Melbourne Cricket Ground by security staff during the Black Caps' second Test against Australia.

December 29, 2019
All Blacks Star Barrett 'Kicked Out' of Second Test at MCG

Melbourne: New Zealand rugby fans reacted furiously Sunday after All Blacks star Jordie Barrett was reportedly kicked out of the Melbourne Cricket Ground by security staff during the Black Caps' second Test against Australia.

Victoria state police said two New Zealanders were removed from the stadium during day three of the second Test on Saturday and banned for 24 hours over their behaviour.

The New Zealand Herald named one of them as Barrett and claimed he was led away after members of the group he was with "skulled two beers".

Fans reacted on social media by creating the hashtag #justiceforjordie which was retweeted by Barrett's All Black brother Beauden.

One spectator told New Zealand's Alternative Commentary Collective Facebook group it was "an absolute stitch up".

"I was sitting approximately 10 seats from Jordie when he was spotted in the crowd by a fellow Kiwi, he had half a beer ... and the boys said/chanted 'skull'," he said.

"Jordie was seated down and finished his half vessel of mid-strength over-priced beer and a security guard walked over and requested he leave."

He added that Barrett was "calm and at no stage was arrogant or non-compliant".

Another fan said on the same Facebook page: "Perfectly said, we were 2 rows behind. Nothing bad on Jordie's account."

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham added on Twitter: "Jordie can come bin a beer at mine anytime."

All Blacksaustralia vs new zealandjordienew zealand vs australiaOff The Field

