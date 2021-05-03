All Except Varun Chakravarthy And Sandeep Warrier Test Negative for COVID-19; KKR vs RCB Match Rescheduled: BCCI

The BCCI has postponed tonight’s IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad after two cricketers of a franchise tested positive for the coronavirus. The two cricketers to have been found infected are KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.

“Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19,” IPL said in a media release on Monday.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Both Chakravarthy and Warrier have been isolated from the rest of KKR squadf members and a medical team is looking after their health.

“Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health,” it said.

Efforts are now underway to determine who all came in contact with the KKR duo. “The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results,” it read.

KKR will now conduct daily coronavirus tests in their camp to identify any other positive cases. “Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest,” the statement read.

“The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour,’ it added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here