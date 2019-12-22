All Eyes on Jasprit Bumrah as Teams for Sri Lanka T20Is & Australia ODIs to be Picked

The focus will be on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status as the current selection committee will have its final meeting here on Monday to pick teams for three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka and as many ODIs against Australia.
Bumrah, who recently bowled at the India nets, is fit for competitive cricket and could be picked for either the T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 5 or the ODI series against a full-strength Australian side starting on January 14.
"The team for both series will be picked on Monday afternoon in Delhi. The selectors will pick teams for both series. In all likelihood, this will be the last selection meeting chaired by MSK Prasad," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
MSK Prasad and his Central Zone colleague Gagan Khoda will have their tenure finished and a new chairman of selector along with a panel member is expected to be announced at the start of the new year. Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Dewang Gandhi are likely to continue.
It is more likely that Australia series will mark Bumrah's return to competitive cricket after four months, having recovered from stress fracture.
However, since Bumrah didn't do his rehabilitation at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA), he was asked by NCA director Rahul Dravid to get his clearance from where he spent in his recovery time.
"In case of Bumrah, Indian team physio Nitin Patel and trainer Nick Webb checked him in Visakhapatnam (earlier this week). He bowled full tilt over there. Since Australia series starts on January 14, he could just play a Ranji game and get some overs under his belt. In any case, it will also depend on how Virat (Kohli) looks at it," the source said.
Kohli is expected to join via video conference.
Deepak Chahar's fitness will be a cause of concern as he was ruled out of the third ODI against the West Indies.
Shikhar Dhawan is also returning to full fitness but might have to play some domestic cricket to get back into the groove.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
All Eyes on Jasprit Bumrah as Teams for Sri Lanka T20Is & Australia ODIs to be Picked
Focus will be on Jasprit Bumrah as the selection committee will have its final meeting to pick teams for 3 T20Is against Sri Lanka and 3 ODIs against Australia.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
NCA Refuses to Hold Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Test: Report
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
Every Indian Player Has to Go Through NCA: Ganguly on Bumrah's Fitness Test
Cricketnext Staff | December 17, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Bumrah Bowls Full Tilt, Prithvi Spends Time With Trainer Webb
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings