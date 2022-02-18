All Eyes on WB Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary as Ranji Trophy Returns to Barabati

After a gap of two years, Indian domestic season season has resumed with the first round of Ranji Trophy 2022 matches across the nation. Odisha Cricket Association is in charge of all the matches in Elite Group B. Bengal vs Baroda match kicked off at Barabati stadium and The Hyderabad-Chandigarh match is being played at the Vikas Ground, both on Thursday. Cricket fans were eagerly waiting for the return of red ball cricket at the domestic level after a gap of nearly two years and Manoj Tiwari, Sports Minister of West Bengal, and one of the mainstays of the Bengal team was the main attraction at the Barabati Stadium, in the match between Bengal and Baroda.

The Baroda team includes India international Kunal Pandya and domestic heavyweight Kedar Yadav. Although the OCA has imposed strict restrictions on players and officials, viewers are also excited to see the star players at Barabati. Subrat Behera, CEO, OCA said that “As per BCCI guidelines we have organised the match. It is being played in 2 ground i.e Barabati and Vikas ground. We have maintained a bio-bubble system within the stadium as well as in the hotel. After 2 years fans to get a chance to see national players at Barabati stadium"

Pawan Agarwal, Former Ranji Player said that" it is a good news to start Ranji match after 2 years. It will helps to select players for National team. We are hopeful that Odisha team will be performed well and stake a claim in in the Elite group.”

On day 1 of the match between Bengal and Baroda, riding on Ishan Porel’s four-for and Mukesh Kumar’s three-wicket haul, BEngal restricted Baroda to 181 with wicket-keeper Mitesh Patel scoring the highest, 66. In reply, Bengal were 24/1 at stumps. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed by Lukman Meriwala.

