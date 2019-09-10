All India Radio to Provide Live Commentary After Tie-Up With BCCI
The BCCI announced a two-year radio rights agreement with All India Radio (AIR) on Tuesday, with a view to increase the reach of the coverage of the sport in India and “take it to the nook and corner of the country.”
