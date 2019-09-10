Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

All India Radio to Provide Live Commentary After Tie-Up With BCCI

The BCCI announced a two-year radio rights agreement with All India Radio (AIR) on Tuesday, with a view to increase the reach of the coverage of the sport in India and “take it to the nook and corner of the country.”

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
“This initiative will offer millions of listeners across India the opportunity to follow their favourite sport via live radio commentary,” a BCCI statement read. While all international matches in India will be covered, AIR will also cover certain matches in both men’s and women’s domestic tournaments.

This includes the final of the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, and entire coverage of the Deodhar Trophy, Women’s Challenger Series, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Irani Cup.

The partnership starts with India’s first T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday.​

