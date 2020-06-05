Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'All Lives Matter' - Shikhar Dhawan Rescues a Pigeon with Son Zoraver

Shikhar Dhawan saved an innocent life with his son, Zoraver. The cricketer, on Thursday, shared a clip of a pigeon that he rescued and got home.

Trending Desk |June 5, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
In the video, his little boy is seen feeding the bird and simultaneously talking to his dad about helping the creature to heal.

"All lives matter. So if you ever have the opportunity to save a life, please honour that," he wrote in caption.

Within no time, fans and followers flooded his video on Instagram with comments like, “so thoughtful” and “great work.”

The India opener has been entertaining his online family by posting adorable visuals with wife Ayesha and son Zoraver.

Dhawan shared an adorable video wherein we saw Zoraver giving his dad a makeover. He captioned the post, "Some in house make up fun by my very own little Zoraver."

Earlier, the left-handed batsman shared a post where the father-son duo was seen dancing together.

"Dance ki asli jodi Like father, like son! #tiktok," Dhawan captioned the video.

The adorable and hilarious TikTok clip caught the attention of the West Indies legend Brian Lara who left laughing emojis. Dhawan replied with a thumbs-up emoji.

Last month, the 34-year-old wished his wife with a delightful upload on his social media page. He wrote, “"Sometimes, all you need is that one person ... that one person that makes it all worth it.. sets everything right.. makes you feel at home, always. Thank you for being that person in my life darling Ayesha Dhawan."

Dhawan was prepared to represent Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29 but got suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

