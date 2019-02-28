All-round England Avoid Whitewash with Consolation Win

Loading...
CHAMPIONS 🎉🎉#TeamIndia Women clinch the ODI series against England Women 2-1#INDWvENGW pic.twitter.com/P0zYqgzj22
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 28, 2019
It was Brunt who set it up for the tourists with crucial breakthroughs before Wyatt and Knight steered them through a difficult phase during the chase.
Batting first, India lost Jemimah Rodrigues (0) off the second ball of the game when she played onto her stumps off Brunt. Smriti Mandhana (66) and Punam Raut (56) then steadied the ship with a 129-run second wicket stand where they were cautious, to begin with before punishing the bad deliveries.
Mandhana struck eight fours and a six, while Raut hit seven boundaries and they were looking set to bat the opposition out of the game.
England, however, fought back as Brunt dismissed both Mandhana and Raut in the 29th over.
Mandhana was caught by Wyatt as she looked to accelerate before Brunt went straight through Raut’s defence.
Brunt then had Mona Meshram (0) trapped lbw and followed that up with the wicket of skipper Mithali Raj (7) to complete her five-wicket haul.
Taniya Bhatia (0) and Jhulan Goswami (1) also fell cheaply as the visitors left India reeling at 150/7 after they lost six wickets for 21 runs.
However, the lower-order provided some resistance as Deepti Sharma (27*) and Shikha Pandey (26) stitched together a 47-run to take India over the 200-run mark.
Chasing 206 to avoid a whitewash, England began well with Amy Ellen Jones (13) and Tammy Beaumont (21) scoring at a brisk pace in the initial overs.
But it was Jhulan Goswami who struck back and provided the early breakthroughs. She had Jones caught by Mandhana first, before dismissing Lauren Winfield (2) and Beaumont soon after.
It was upto Natalie Sciver (1) and Heather Knight (47) to arrest the slump, but Sciver lasted only four deliveries falling to Deepti Sharma.
Nine runs later, Sarah Taylor (2) was trapped lbw by Shikha Pandey and England were reeling at 49/5 at the end of the 15th over.
Knight was joined by Danielle Wyatt (56) and they put on a 69-run stand to keep the chase alive.
Knight, who hit six boundaries during her 63-ball knock, made her way back to the pavilion with England at 118/6 when Poonam Yadav had her caught behind by Taniya Bhatia.
Half-centurion Wyatt was part of another half-century partnership with Georgia Elwiss and threatened to take the contest away before Shikha Pandey had her caught in the deep in the 43rd over.
Elwiss (33*) and Katherine Brunt (18) though kept the Indian bowlers at bay as the visitors inched closer to the finish line. Brunt was dismissed with just two runs left to win and Anya Shrubsole (4*) had to wrap it up with a boundary.
First Published: February 28, 2019, 4:51 PM IST