All-round India A Complete Commanding Six-wicket Win Over West Indies A

India A completed a commanding six-wicket win over West Indies A on Day 4 of the first unofficial Test at North Sound on Saturday.
Chasing only 97 for a victory, India A were 29 for 1 at the end of the third day. Abhimanyu Easwaran (27), Hanuma Vihari (19) and Srikar Bharat (28) made small contributions ensuring India A crossed the line in 30 overs.
Over the first three days, India A had bowled West Indies A for 228 in the first innings before replying with 312. Left-arm Shahbaz Nadeem had picked 5 for 62 in the first innings, while Wriddhiman Saha and Shivam Dube had made half-centuries.
India A then bowled West Indies A for only 180 in the second innings. Nadeem was once again the star, picking up 5 for 47. Mohammed Siraj too got three wickets in the innings.
Prior to the Test, India A won the five-match one-day series 4-1. The two sides will play two more unofficial Tests in Trinidad.
