Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

All-round India A Complete Resounding 3-0 Whitewash Over Australia A

PTI | Updated: October 27, 2018, 12:44 AM IST
All-round India A Complete Resounding 3-0 Whitewash Over Australia A

(Image: Reuters)

Loading...
Mumbai: India A completed a 3-0 clean sweep against their Australian counterparts with a 37-run win in the third and the final T20 here Friday.

Electing to bat, India A put on a healthy 154/8 on the board in their allotted 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top scoring with 41 off 27 balls.

While Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with a notable 38, other batswomen failed to perform.

The Indian bowlers then bundled out the Aussies for 117 in 19.2 overs to record a clean sweep.

Poonam Yadav (3-23) Pooja Vastrakar (2-21) and Anuja Patil (2-26) emerged as the star bowlers for the hosts.

The series was a good preparation for the India A team, which is basically the national side, before heading to the West Indies for the T20 World Cup.

Related Story

Australia AHarmanpreet Kaurindia aIndia womenJemimah Rodrigues
First Published: October 27, 2018, 12:44 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...