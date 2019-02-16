All-round New Zealand Crush Bangladesh, Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

Loading...
The second One-Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh was almost a perfect replica of the previous match.
Having scored an unbeaten 117 in the first ODI, Guptill once again toyed with the Bangladeshi bowlers en route to his 16th ODI century and played a key role in helping the Black Caps win the encounter by eight wickets and claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Mohammad Mithun (57) posted his second successive half-century as Bangladesh recovered from an early collapse to reach a total of 227 in 49.4 overs. In response, Guptill smashed 118 in 88 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and four maximums, and added 143 runs with Kane Williamson (86-ball 65*) to ensure New Zealand get over the line without any hiccups. The home team finished on 229 for 2 in 36.1 overs.
Earlier, with the heavy overcast conditions, Bangladesh needed a conservative approach at the top of their innings. But while they batted cautiously wickets fell at regular intervals.
Trent Boult removed Liton Das (1) in the fourth over and when play resumed after a brief rain disruption Matt Henry claimed the wicket of Tamim Iqbal (5). After 10 overs Bangladesh were 32 for 2. The total nearly tripled over the next 10 overs but three wickets fell.
Colin de Grandhomme had an eventful first over that lasted 11 deliveries, included five wides and also produced the wicket of Soumya Sarkar who was caught by Ross Taylor for 22.
In the following over, Lockie Ferguson (3 for 43) lured a false shot from Mushfiqur Rahim on 15 but Taylor put the chance down. While luck was with Rahim, who had earlier been dropped on five, it seemed to have deserted Taylor who dropped Mithun in Ferguson's second over. Ferguson had to wait until the last ball of his third over to claim a wicket when he bowled Rahim for 24.
Legspinner Todd Astle (2 for 52) had success in his first over with Mahmudullah caught behind for 7. The touring side were in trouble at 93 for 5 after 21 overs before Mithun and Sabbir Rahman steadied their side, with a 75-run stand for the sixth wicket.
Just after completing his fourth ODI fifty, Mithun departed after playing a false shot off Astle's bowling and ended up getting knocked over. New Zealand, however, assisted the Bangladesh revival with 23 extras and some sloppy fielding while Rahman had fortune on his side when an edge off a delivery from Astle nicked the stumps but the bails stayed on.
Rahman stayed there for a while and smacked seven fours before being dismissed for 65-ball 43. Mehidy Hasan (16), Mohammad Saifuddin (10) and Mashrafe Mortaza (13) then somehow managed to push Bangladesh to a decent total which was still never going to be enough against the star-studded New Zealand batting line-up.
In reply, Guptill resumed from where he left in Napier and went after all the Bangladesh bowlers from the word go. Henry Nicholls crafted a couple of good-looking boundaries before he was sent back by Mustafizur Rahman for 14, bringing an end to a 45-run opening partnership.
Guptill, however, seemed unfazed by the departure of his partner and kept playing his shots, not allowing offspinner Mehidy Hasan to get into a rhythm. He then hit Mortaza for four boundaries in the space of three overs to go past the 50-run mark.
With Guptill going strong at the other end, Williamson didn't take any unnecessary risk and focused more on the strike rotation. Apart from Rahman, Guptill scored freely against the remaining Bangladesh bowlers. In the process, he brought up his century with a gentle push for four towards the deep square leg fence.
It was Rahman who brought an end to Guptill's knock, getting him caught at the deep backward square leg. Williamson, however, kept going and completed his 37th ODI half-century and only left the field, along with Ross Taylor (21*), when the job was completed.
The third and final ODI will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.
First Published: February 16, 2019, 10:44 AM IST