All-round Smuts Leads South Africa to 3-0 Series Win Over Australia
South Africa completed a 3-0 series whitewash over Australia with a 6-wicket win in the third ODI at Potchefstroom. Australia were buoyed by Marnus Labuschagne's maiden ODI century as they scored 254/7.
All-round Smuts Leads South Africa to 3-0 Series Win Over Australia
South Africa completed a 3-0 series whitewash over Australia with a 6-wicket win in the third ODI at Potchefstroom. Australia were buoyed by Marnus Labuschagne's maiden ODI century as they scored 254/7.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
IRE v AFGGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
GER v ESPGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
GER v ESPGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Mon, 09 Mar, 2020
ZIM v BANMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings