All-rounder Akshar Patel to Join English County Durham

He will play six matches for the team, which includes three four-day fixtures and three one-day matches.
Taking to twitter, Patel said, "Thanks a lot @DurhamCricket for the welcome! Look forward to my first experience of county cricket."
Overall, he has taken 79 first-class wickets in 23 matches, including 14 in two matches for India ‘A’ against South Africa ‘A’ in 2015.
Patel has one first-class hundred to his name, an unbeaten 110 against Baroda in 2016, & has scored a further ten half centuries in scoring 1,163 first-class runs at a lofty average of 48.45.
In limited overs cricket, the 24-year-old has represented India 49 times – 38 in ODIs & 11 in T20Is – & is a significant part of the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.
Patel is currently 14th in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.
His spell at the Club will follow Tom Latham’s departure, with the Kiwi arriving to take over from Aiden Markram for the start of the Royal London One-Day Cup for which he has been appointed captain.
First Published: April 9, 2018, 12:30 PM IST