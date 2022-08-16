'All-rounder Like Hardik Pandya Adds Glue to Any Cricket Team': Lance Klusener

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener heaped huge praise on Hardik Pandya and said that India look a different side when he performs to his full capabilities. Pandya had a disappointing show in the last couple of years but he has bounced back emphatically well this year with the 2022 season of Indian Premier League. The flamboyant all-rounder took a short sabbatical from cricketer after facing a lot of criticism for his bowling fitness in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The flamboyant all-rounder regained full fitness, bounced back with his all-round show in IPL 2022 and made a comeback to the Indian team. In 13 T20Is he played this year, Pandya scored 281 runs and claimed 8 wickets to show his all-round skills. He also impressed many in the 50-over format too against England.

India tried several players in the last couple of years to find a backup option for Pandya but failed miserably.

Klusener talked very highly of Pandya and said a fast-bowling all-rounder like him is an asset to any cricket team.

“A fast-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya adds glue to any white-ball side or to any cricket team. It’s good to have him back and get into the form we are accustomed to. The Indian team looks a different side when Hardik Pandya is in full flow,” said Klusener told Times of India.

Klusener, who is Zimbabwe’s batting coach, said that the upcoming ODI series against India will be a great learning curve for his young players.

“It’s a series we all are looking forward to. It will be a great learning curve for a team like Zimbabwe to play against a top side like India. It’s a good challenge for us and an opportunity for our players to learn and grow,” he added.



The former Proteas all-rounder further said that if India bring their A-game to the table then it will be difficult for Zimbabwe.

“However, we want to play good cricket and we are asking India to bring their A-game as well. If they do that, they may be too strong for us but if we play well and put them under pressure, then ODI cricket is a funny game and anything can happen,” said Klusener.

