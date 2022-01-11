All-rounder Washington Sundar Tests Positive for Covid-19

All-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19. The 22-year-old was a part of India’s squad for South Africa ODIs and was about to travel to the Rainbow Nation with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, his participation now seems to be in jeopardy.

As reported by Cricbuzz, Sundar is believed to be in Mumbai from where the squad id scheduled to take off for South Africa.

Sundar has been out of action for almost 10 months due to injuries until he was named in the Tamil Nadu squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He did a decent job in the tournament that led to his recall into the ODI squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to speak on the matter. However, Cricbuzz quoted an official saying, “He [Sundar] tested positive some days back and it has been decided that he will not travel with the squad."

The 3-match ODI series begins on January 19 in Paarl. Both teams will play the next game at the same venue on January 21 and then travel to Cape Town for the final match of tour on January 23.

(More to Follow…)

