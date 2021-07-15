‘All Rumour’: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Rejects Reports of 2nd India Player Testing COVID Positive

India’s preparations for the upcoming five-match Test series against England have suffered a massive setback with several members of the touring party reportedly under isolation after a couple of members tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

According to reports, Rishabh Pant and a member of the support staff have contracted the coronavirus. Aside from Pant, four more members from the Indian camp are in quarantine in London for ten days.

However, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had rejected reports that apart from Pant, another India cricketer has tested positive for the deadly virus and dismissed them as rumour.

“One player has been found (COVID) positive and he was asymptomatic. He was staying with his relative. He’s in isolation and doing well. He tested positive 8 days before so only two days of quarantine left. After that, he’ll be tested again," Shukla told ANI.

“There’s no problem and no second player has been found positive, this is all rumour which is being spread. Team India is fine. Jay Shah has written a mail to team management that everybody should follow COVID protocols and team has to be very careful," he added.

As per reports, Pant was tested positive on July 10. As per the health protocols, anyone in close contact with the positive members will have to go into isolation for ten days.

India are to play a three-day warm up game against County Select XI in Durham as part of their preparations for the England Tests. However, Pant will not travel with the rest of the Test squad.

“The three-day game will see a number of players from the county circuit feature as they go up against the Indian national side," a release from Durham Cricket said on Wednesday.

The match will be played behind closed doors with 90 overs scheduled per day.

