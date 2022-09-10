'All Set for the Road Safety Series': Suresh Raina Begins Training with Yuvraj Singh & Others in Kanpur | WATCH

Former India batter Suresh Raina is set to make his debut for the Indian Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series, starting Saturday. Days after announcing his retirement from all formats of the game, Raina has joined the Sachin Tendulkar-led side in Kanpur for the series opener against South Africa Legends.

Raina has already begun his preparations for the showpiece event. He shared a video of his training routine on Instagram, ahead of his debut in the star-studded tournament. He could be seen batting in the nets, hitting the ball as cleanly as ever.

An electric fielder in his time, Raina also got some much-needed catching practice. The former Chennai Super Kings player added a popular song by the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala in the background of the video.

“All set for the Road Safety Series. Team India Legends.” Raina wrote in his caption.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from “all formats of cricket” on September 6, confirming that he will no longer partake in the IPL or the Indian domestic circuit. Raina had previously announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, shortly after the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni drew curtains to his career.

Owing to his retirement, Raina will now be able to compete in competitions such as the Road Safety Series as well as foreign T20 leagues.

Raina will be a big addition to the star-studded India Legends side. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar will lead the side that features icons of Indian cricket like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan. The team will kick off their Road Safety World Series 2022 campaign against South Africa Legends on Saturday, September 10, at Kanpur’s Green Park stadium.

Cricket fans around the globe will be keen to see their nation’s legends back on the pitch, relishing some of the most historic battles in the past. The main tournament features eight teams and a total of 23 matches that will be played in four separate locations: Dehradun, Kanpur, Indore, and Raipur. The major goal of the event is to increase global awareness of road safety and promote responsible behaviour on roads.

