All That Glitters in U19 is Definitely not Gold for India

We are living in the age of marketing. Cricket is no different. A tournament that was hardly considered a ‘serious’ outing for the young talents two decades back has now become a passport for a multi-million rupees contract in the lucrative Indian Premier League market, if not necessarily the instant-entry-pass for the national team. The governing body of cricket- ICC has also realised the importance of this ‘World Cup’ which can be held biennially unlike the senior ODI World Cup which is held after every four years. Of course, the modern poster boys for the success of this tournament are hailed as role models for the young cricketers by everyone and not just the supreme body of cricket. There is huge media attention too for the young players. So much so that, the triumphant Indian team gets congratulatory messages from the Prime Minister of the country.

However, once the euphoria settles down, the reality hits harder especially to some of the seemingly very promising cricketers in India. The dominance in Under-19 World Cups by Indian boys is nothing short of phenomenal as they have lost just a single match after lifting the trophy in 2018. And that solitary loss came in the tense-final of the last edition (2020). Regardless of that, not too many players have graduated smoothly from the last three batches from the U19 WC teams. Of course, there are always the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, a handful of players who with some sterling performances in a junior World Cup who have also gone on to play for the national team with some incredible success. The non-glamorous and often-not-told stories of a Tanmay Srivastava (batchmate of Kohli’s from 2008 batch who scored more runs - 262 runs in six matches - than Kohli and was also the highest scorer for the team) or a Sarfraz Khan (who scored nearly 100 runs more than his batchmate Pant from 2016 edition) have just languished in domestic cricket or simply disappeared from the scene quietly.

India won its first Junior World Cup in early 2000 (a team led by Mohammad Kaif which had the likes of Yuvraj Singh) but the profile of this tournament changed completely a decade later when a certain Kohli caught the imagination of the world.

That doing well at this level is no guarantee for an India cap in all formats is well established by a very simple fact. Besides the exceptional Kohli, only half a dozen players (KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat and Kuldeep Yadav, Pant, Sundar and Prithvi Shaw) have represented India in all three formats from the last six batches of the U-19 World Cup teams. One may argue for the inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja in this list as well since he too was part of the 2008 team too, but the Rajkot all-rounder was part of the 2006 U19 team as well.

Around 100 players who have played in U19 World Cups over the last decade, just 10 % have gone on to play T20Is and almost a similar percentage in the ODIs. It doesn’t speak volumes about the strike rate of conversion (from U19 World cups to international cricket). If an exactly opposite case study can be made from Kohli’s rise, then another Delhiite Unmukt Chand’s tale is still vivid in public memory. The captain of the 2012 team who also was the highest run-getter in Australia has now left for the USA as he ran out of patience as there were no takers for him in the last IPL auction and nor was he getting an opportunity to play Ranji trophy despite changing his base.

Speaking to this writer at various points, some of the past Under 19 stars have confessed that the transition is not always smooth for a variety of reasons. The challenges and responsibilities just get manifold when a player reaches the first-class level immediately after the World Cup. Also, in a country like India where there is no dearth of talents, many players (who couldn’t make it to the World Cup) also catch up with them in first-class cricket and it can get tricky from there as advantages gained from the World Cup exposure is neutralised. Apart from that, the ability to handle the instant fame and success from a World Cup campaign is not easy for many youngsters and of course, the professional hazard of getting injured or unfit at the crucial time of breakthrough also plays its part in the lack of enough successful transition stories from one level to another.

The unfulfilling dreams of spinner Iqbal Abdulla and pacer Siddharth Kaul (the joint-highest wicket-takers along with Jadeja from the 2008 team) perhaps should warn everyone that getting carried away by a World Cup success is not appropriate. Jharkhand’s Shahbaz Nadeem( batch-mate of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara from the 2006 U19 WC team) who may have belatedly got a chance to play for the Senior team but the likes of Abhishek Sharma (the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets) and Praveen Gupta (11 wickets) from the 2004 team or Ravneet Ricky and Shalabh Srivastava (the highest scorer and wicket-taker, respectively, from the 2000 champion team), or Manvinder Bisla and another Abhishek Sharma (the highest scorer and wicket-taker, respectively, from the 2002 team) weren’t even that lucky. Similar kinds of stories emerged a decade later in the name of Saurabh Netravalkar (2010) and Ravikant Singh(2012). Everyone talks about the bright future of Shubman Gill who was one of the heroes of the 2018 Champion team but does anyone bother about Anukul Roy who was exceptional with the ball (14 wickets in six matches)?

However, it is not all too depressing for the youngsters who fail to sparkle after the U19 glory in the next couple of years. There is always an inspiring story from another U19 wonder from Delhi again in the form of Shikhar Dhawan (highest run-getter from the 2004 batch), who seemed to have lost his way is now one of India’s all-time ODI greats.

