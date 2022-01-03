'All the Best, Anna': Twitter Heaps Praise on Hanuma Vihari for Getting a Game After One Year

India Test captain Virat Kohli missed out on the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg owing to a back injury. The fans were taken by surprise a few moments before the commencement of the play as they saw KL Rahul coming out for the toss with home skipper Dean Elgar. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the stand-in Indian captain informed that Kohli has an upper back spasm and is getting monitored by the physios.

“Unfortunately, Virat has had an upper back spasm, the physios are working on him and hopefully he’ll recover for the next Test. It is every Indian player’s dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully, we’ll look to continue that. Hanuma Vihari comes in place of Virat,” said Rahul at the toss.

Kohli’s absence made way for Hanuman Vihari in the playing XI. The latter got a game almost a year after playing the lead role in India’s famous draw at the Sydney Test last year. People were happy to see Hanuma Vihari getting a game after a long time. Here are the reactions:

#SAvsIND #INDvsSAKohli’s injury gives a beautiful chance to Hanuma Vihari who had been left off several chances in 2021. Hope he won’t disappoint.Also Rahul’s captaincy for the first time in tests…Man..I think Rahane deserves the captaincy role more than Rahul.— RITAM DHARA (@RITAMDHARA102) January 3, 2022

@Hanumavihari is back after 1 year that is since the great Sydney robbery— Mohan Krishna (@MohanKr17965181) January 3, 2022

Its a good chance for hanuma vihari in virat ‘s absence ?@StarSportsIndia #askstar— bhavesh (@rathodbh4) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, South Africa made two changes, with Kyle Verreynne replacing the recently retired Quinton de Kock as wicketkeeper, while fast bowler Duanne Olivier came in for all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

“Losing Quinny is never ideal. He has been a big player for us. Losing any big player is never ideal. But we need to move on. We have a lot of talent in our squad and we need to back them. There were a lot of good things you can speak about at Centurion,” said Dean Elgar at the toss.

