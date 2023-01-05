All You Need to Know About Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) returns for its ninth edition on January 6. Seven franchise teams will play 46 matches and battle for BPL glory. The tournament will be played across three cities - Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet. Each team will play a total of 12 matches in the league stage, with four sides qualifying for the playoffs.

BPL has produced scintillating cricket ever since its inception in 2012. The tournament has featured T20 superstars like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales and David Warner in the past. BPL boasts of an exciting roster of players this time around as well. In addition to Bangladesh’s biggest T20 stars like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, BPL will witness the participation of Brandon King, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Here is everything you need to know about the Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Schedule

The Bangladesh Premier League will begin on January 6 with the match between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers. The final of the tournament will take place on February 16.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Bangladesh Premier League will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Matches will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Max O’Dowd, Unmukt Chand, Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Taijul Islam, Curtis Campher, Farhad Reza, Vishwa Fernando, Irfan Sukkur, Ziaur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mehedi Maruf, Mrittunjay Chowdhury, Ashan Priyanjan, Shuvagata Hom, Tawfique Khan

Sylhet Strikers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Colin Ackermann, Mohammad Amir, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan

Dhaka Dominators: Chamika Karunaratne, Shan Masood, Soumya Sarkar, Ahmed Shahzad, Al-Amin Hossain, Alok Kapali, Arafat Sunny, Ariful Haque, Delwar Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Monir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain, Salman Irshad, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Usman Ghani

Fortune Barishal: Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Rabbi, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Qazi Onik, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams

Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Paul van Meekeren, Azam Khan, Wahab Riaz, Avishka Fernando, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Munim Shahriar, Nahidul Islam, Naseem Shah, Nasum Ahmed, Pritom Kumar, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Dasun Shanaka, Yasir Ali

Comilla Victorians: Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Brandon King, Litton Das, Abu Hider, Sean Williams, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton

Rangpur Riders: Haris Rauf, Shoaib Malik, Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay

