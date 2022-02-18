All You Need to Know About Sakibul Gani, The Man Who Created a New World Record on Ranji Debut

Bihar’s Sakibul Gani etched his name in the history book on Friday at the Jadavpur University Second Campus ground at Salt Lake, Kolkata. He became the first cricketer to score a triple hundred on his first-class debut.

Gani, who walked in to bat at no. 5, scored 341 off 405 with the help of 56 fours and two sixes and that too at an outstanding strike-rate of 84.20.

Gani along with Babul Kumar stitched together a mammoth partnership of 539 runs for Bihar against Mizoram on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy plate group match. This was also the first 500-plus stand involving any debutant player in the history of first-class cricket. Their stand is now the third-highest partnership in first-class cricket with 577 (Vijay Hazare/Gul Mohd for Baroda vs Holkar in 1947) and 574* (CL Walcott/FMM Worrell for Barbados vs Trinidad in 1945/46) leading the list.

Babul made an unbeaten 229 off 398 with 27 fours and a six and with Gani, made 399 runs for the fourth wicket - which is the second-highest fourth-wicket partnership in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Those are the records, but who is the man behind the numbers?

22-year-old Gani comes from a humble family in Biharand hails from East Champaran district headquarter in Motihari.

“He comes from a very humble background in Bihar. He is a local lad and a very talented cricketer. People are noticing him now but he did well in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Before throwing him straight into Ranji Trophy, we had sent him to play some cricket in Mumbai where he was impressive too. We have no doubt about his talent," Cricket Association of Bihar secretary Aditya Verma told News9 Sports.

“He had no clue on how to approach professional cricket and that is where we stepped in and made him and his family understand that he is a very good talent. Players playing in domestic cricket don’t garner the limelight often unless they are part of a heavyweight team or associated with IPL and that is where the role of coaches, administrators, scouts become very important. We are glad, we brought him to the right track and he is proving his worth now," Verma added.

