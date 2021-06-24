All You Need to Know About Sofia T20 Tournament

Sofia T20 tournament will be held between June 24 and June 27. Four teams including Greece, Romania, Serbia and Bulgaria will be locking horns with each other in the series. This international tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy in Sofia. This edition of the series marks the 20th anniversary of the Bulgarian Cricket Federation.

Here is a look at the squads of the four participating teams in the Sofia T20 tournament:

Greece:Anastasios Manousis (c), Arsalan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Spiridon Gasteratos, Nikolaos Katechis, Alexandros Lagos, Amarpreet Mehmi, Aslam Mohammad, Nikolaos Mourikis, Spiros Siriotis, Amanullah Syed, Spiros Tsirigotis, Thomas Zoto

Romania:Ramesh Satheesan (c), Waqar Abbasi, Pavel Florin, Ijaz Hussain, Aftab Kayani, Gohar Manan, Patras Masih, Satvik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor, Taranjeet Singh, Sudeep Thakur, Sami Ullah, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu

Serbia:Aleksa Djorovic, Rahman Ademi, Wintley Burton, Brett Davidson, Dragan Djokic, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Apon Mustafizur, Danijel Petrovic, Jovan Reb, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic

Bulgaria:Prakash Mishra (c), Hristo Lakov (vc), Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D’Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Vasil Hristov, Boiko Ivanov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Aswad Ullah Khan, Fayaz Mohammad, Nikolay Nankov, Dimo Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Delrick Varghese, Nikolay Yordanov.

Let’s take a look at the day-wise schedule of the tournament:

June 24:

4:30 PM- Bulgaria vs Serbia

8:00 PM- Romania vs Greece

June 25:

12:30 PM- Greece vs Serbia

4:00 PM- Bulgaria vs Romania

7:30 PM- Romania vs Serbia

June 26:

12:30 PM- Bulgaria vs Greece

4:00 PM- Sem-Final 1

7:30 PM- Semi-Final 2

June 27:

1:30 PM- Final

Sofia T20 tournament Telecast details:

The series will not be telecast on any Indian TV channel.

Sofia T20 tournament Live Streaming details:

The live stream of the tournament will not be available for the Indian audience.

