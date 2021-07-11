All You Need to Know About South Africa Tour of Ireland 2021: Schedule, Telecast, Live Streaming, Squads, Venues

Ireland will play host to South Africa for a 3-match ODI series followed by a 3-match T20I series. The ODI matches are scheduled between July 11 and July 16 while the T20I outings will be played between July 19 and July 24. All 50-over matches will start from 3:30 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. The 20-over matches on the other hand will start from 8:30 PM IST. The first T20I outing will be played at The Village while the remaining two will be played in Stormont, Belfast.

Full ODI series schedule of Ireland vs South Africa:

1st - July 11

2nd- July 13

3rd- July 16

Full T20I series schedule of Ireland vs South Africa:

1st - July 19

2nd- July 22

3rd- July 24

On which TV channel can I watch the Ireland vs South Africa match in India?

The matches will not be broadcasted in India.

Where can I live stream the Ireland vs South Africa match in India?

The Ireland vs South Africa matches can be live streamed through the fan code app and website.

Here is a look at the ODI squads of both the sides:

Ireland ODI Squad:

Andrew Balbirnie, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

South Africa ODI Squad:

Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Here is a look at the T20I squads of both the sides:

Ireland T20I Squad

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

South Africa T20I Squad

To be announced.

