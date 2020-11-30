All You Need to Know About the Couple Whose Marriage Proposal During India's 2nd ODI vs Australia Went Viral

India may have lost the limited-overs international match and series to hosts Australia on Sunday, but one Indian has not only won the heart of his lady but the internet too.

Going down on a knee to propose to the loved one, Melbourne based Dipen Mandaliya took his chances and proposed to his Australian girlfriend Rose Wimbush in front of 25,000 people at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) this weekend.

SCG posted the video on their official Twitter handle and it has raked in close to 8.30 lakh views, 40,000 likes, 4,700 retweets and over 1,700 user comments.

According to Australia-based news portal Indian Link, Dipen Mandaliya, a management graduate from Bangalore, waited for the right moment during the second ODI between India and Australia at the SCG. The sweet proposal moment in the stands occurred during an already exciting match and was captured on camera, as spectators, commentators and even players on the field paused to watch. His seemingly stunned girlfriend Rose waited for a few seconds before giving her nod and accepting the ring.

‘Looking back, I can see a few hints at a proposal but otherwise, I had no idea!” she told Indian Link after the match. The couple has been dating each other for about a year-and-a-half, but she didn’t have any inkling that Dipen would make his proposal a public spectacle. Both are die-hard cricket fans, as Dipen roots for the Indian cricket team, Rose is an avid supporter of the Aussie squad. Going by the proposal, it is evident that cricket played a vital role.

Dipen’s sweet proposal to Rose has gone viral on social media and the elated couple have thanked their well-wishers and family for the appreciative wishes. He planned it weeks in advance and kept it as a surprise, which he didn’t reveal to his family too. He reached out to the SCG officials and informed them about his plan to propose during the match and it would be great if he could receive their support. He was very surprised with SCG’s positive reply.

‘I was a bit nervous to propose in front of 25,000 people,’when the match started, I was continuously thinking about how it will go. Never thought it will go viral like this," he said.

The couple is now looking forward to their wedding. However, they are clear about leading separate paths for one thing - their cricket rivalry.