All You Need to Know About the Couple Whose Marriage Proposal During India's 2nd ODI vs Australia Went Viral

- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended146/6(20.0) RR 7.3
SA
ENG147/6(20.0) RR 7.3
England beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
All You Need to Know About the Couple Whose Marriage Proposal During India's 2nd ODI vs Australia Went Viral
India may have lost the limited-overs international match and series to hosts Australia on Sunday, but one Indian has not only won the heart of his lady but the internet too.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
India may have lost the limited-overs international match and series to hosts Australia on Sunday, but one Indian has not only won the heart of his lady but the internet too.
Going down on a knee to propose to the loved one, Melbourne based Dipen Mandaliya took his chances and proposed to his Australian girlfriend Rose Wimbush in front of 25,000 people at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) this weekend.
Also Read: Second ODI Delivers Record Viewership Ratings in Australia
SCG posted the video on their official Twitter handle and it has raked in close to 8.30 lakh views, 40,000 likes, 4,700 retweets and over 1,700 user comments.
Watch the sweet proposal here:
Where dreams come true 💍 ❤️#LoveOurSCG #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MqS3XZMaig
— Sydney Cricket Ground (@scg) November 29, 2020
According to Australia-based news portal Indian Link, Dipen Mandaliya, a management graduate from Bangalore, waited for the right moment during the second ODI between India and Australia at the SCG. The sweet proposal moment in the stands occurred during an already exciting match and was captured on camera, as spectators, commentators and even players on the field paused to watch. His seemingly stunned girlfriend Rose waited for a few seconds before giving her nod and accepting the ring.
‘Looking back, I can see a few hints at a proposal but otherwise, I had no idea!” she told Indian Link after the match. The couple has been dating each other for about a year-and-a-half, but she didn’t have any inkling that Dipen would make his proposal a public spectacle. Both are die-hard cricket fans, as Dipen roots for the Indian cricket team, Rose is an avid supporter of the Aussie squad. Going by the proposal, it is evident that cricket played a vital role.
Also Read: Ready to Open in David Warner's Absence if Needed - Marnus Labuschagne
Dipen’s sweet proposal to Rose has gone viral on social media and the elated couple have thanked their well-wishers and family for the appreciative wishes. He planned it weeks in advance and kept it as a surprise, which he didn’t reveal to his family too. He reached out to the SCG officials and informed them about his plan to propose during the match and it would be great if he could receive their support. He was very surprised with SCG’s positive reply.
‘I was a bit nervous to propose in front of 25,000 people,’when the match started, I was continuously thinking about how it will go. Never thought it will go viral like this," he said.
The couple is now looking forward to their wedding. However, they are clear about leading separate paths for one thing - their cricket rivalry.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking